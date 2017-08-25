Extra security expected at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival parade

BOSTON (WHDH) — Additional safety measures will be taken this weekend as Boston’s Caribbean community celebrates with its annual Carnival parade.

There are concerns about safety after a 26-year-old woman was gunned down after the parade in 2014. Walsh said anyone who sees any suspicious activity should call police immediately.

“A lot of families come into the city of Boston to watch the Carnival parade late in the day and we don’t want something to happen,” said Walsh.

The annual Caribbean Carnival parade is a showcase of Caribbean culture that features music, costumes and cuisine.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)