Extreme cold, bitter wind chills on tap for Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Most of Massachusetts is under a wind chill watch due to extreme cold that is expected to move in Friday and grip the region through the weekend.

Arctic air will move in early Friday morning just as Thursday’s snowstorm clears out.

Temperatures across the state will plummet overnight, with wind chills falling as low as -25 degrees.

“This is really the coldest air that we’ve seen so far this season,” Meteorologist Wren Clair said.

Highs on Friday will top out around 15 degrees.

Clair says the temperatures over the weekend will be more “brutal” than the ones that were in place at the beginning of the work week.

On Saturday morning, winds chills are expected to dip down to -35 degrees in some places.

“It looks like it will be record breaking cold for us,” Clair said.

Saturday will feature highs in the single digits. Temperatures on Sunday won’t be much warmer.

Temperatures will warm up next week and climb into the 40s on Tuesday.

