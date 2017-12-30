GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Extreme cold didn’t stop people from taking a dip at Gloucester’s Good Harbor Beach on Saturday.

The Polar Plunge was part of a birthday celebration for Pete Frates, the inspiration behind the Ice Bucket Challenge. This year was the sixth year of the plunge for Pete, and it was the coldest one yet.

Pete’s parents, John and Nancy Frates, were very grateful for all of the support.

“They love us, they support us, even in this frigid cold weather,” Pete’s mother Nancy said.

Among those that braved the cold Saturday was Mark and Linda Harrison, who happened to get married on the same day at the same beach as the plunge in 2013. The couple now participates every year for their wedding anniversary.

Pete’s brother and father also took the plunge.

For all participants, the plunge was well worth the cause of taking care Pete and continuing to fight to strike out ALS.

