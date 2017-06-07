‘Extremely dangerous’ drug carfentanil found in Massachusetts, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - An “extremely dangerous” synthetic opioid has been found in the Bay State, Massachusetts State Police say.

Two substances recently seized by Brockton police and a third by Transit police tested positive for carfentanil, according to MSP Crime Laboratory analysis. Police say the drugs were found on arrested suspects.

The confirmed test results mark the first time carfentanil has been found in Massachusetts. New Hampshire has recently reported several suspected overdose deaths caused by the drug.

State police are urging the public and first responders to be aware of the risks the drug presents. State police say carfentanil can come in many forms, and can be mixed with other drugs, or disguised as heroin.

The drug is traditionally used as a tranquilizer for large animals, such as elephants. It is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

The photo included with this post shows the size of a dose of carfentanil, as compared to a penny, that can be fatal.

