Extremely rare iridescent lobster caught in waters off New England

(WHDH) — New Englanders know lobsters can come in all shapes, colors and sizes, but finding an iridescent or albino lobster is extremely rare.

Alex Todd, of Chebeague Island, recently caught one, according to a post shared by the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

“This lobster probably has a genetic condition called Leucism which isn’t a total loss of pigment (which would make it an albino) but instead a partial loss,” the association said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the chances of finding an albino lobster is one in 100 million.

