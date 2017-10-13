FAA investigating after laser is shined into 2 flights near Logan

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after crews on two flights reported a laser being shined into their cockpits.

The two Air Wisconsin flights reported the lasers 30 miles north of Logan near Salisbury. The FAA said one flight had departed from Portland, Maine and was headed to Washington, D.C. and the other was heading to Portland from Philadelphia.

The FAA said they are investigating and they have alerted local and state police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)