Facebook torture video suspects in court

Chicago, IL (WHDH) — The four people accused of live streaming the torture of a man with special needs faced a judge Friday.

Prosecutors said the 18-year-old’s tortured an 18-year-old man diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Attention Deficit Disorder and streamed it on Facebook.

The suspects kidnapped the victim, tied him up, sliced his scalp and taunted him.

They are facing several charges including aggravated kidnapping, hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

