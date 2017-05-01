Facebook warns users of hackers

Facebook is reminding users to think before they click.

A viral meme circulating on Facebook is asking people what their first concert was and it might actually be helping hackers.

A first concert is a common security questions like mother’s maiden name or childhood school and people may be oversharing.

Facebook is warning it’s users to be careful about the information they post online.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)