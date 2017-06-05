Facebook working to remove extremism online

Facebook is vowing to remove terrorist content from it’s platform. The site has emphasized that it will alert authorities about a suspicious post in order to prevent a potential attack.

The social media site says it is working aggressively to take down terror-related content.

The goal is to deny terrorists a tool for planning attacks.

Facebook has also faced criticism for a string of violent attacks that have been broadcast on the site.

Facebook’s Director of Policy, Simon Milner released a statement saying in part, “we want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he will be adding 3,000 employees to remove harmful content from Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)