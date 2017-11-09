Fairfax County, VA Police: Suspect shoots at ATM with shotgun, leaves with no money

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA (WHDH) — Police in Fairfax County, Virginia said a suspect shot an ATM with a shotgun in an unsuccessful attempt to steal money.

Officers said the incident happened at the BB&T bank around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday on Richmond Highway.

A customer approached the ATM around 11 a.m. on Sunday and realized pieces of it were all over the ground.

That customer called police and authorities watched surveillance footage that showed the suspect shooting the ATM.

According to police, the suspect may have left the area in a four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.

Suspect shoots ATM with shotgun, gets no money. https://t.co/baOODqkaQT pic.twitter.com/SgZVzoDmNw — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) November 9, 2017

