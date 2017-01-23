Fairhaven man arrested on drugs, guns charges

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fairhaven have arrested a man on guns and weapons charges on Jan. 17.

According to officials, a resident at a Dover Street home found two guns in the basement belonging to a man who had been living at the residence. The owners of the home told police that the suspect, Gary Rosonina, 40, had been squatting in the basement and not paying rent.

The homeowners confronted Rosonina about the issue, who left after an argument.

Police determined that Rosonina was renting a room at a local motel and had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers set up surveillance on the hotel and vehicle but did not decide to move on Rosonina because he was believed to have several guns.

Rosonina eventually got into the car to leave, at which point officers stopped the vehicle. Police found a shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, and an AR-15 rifle with a 37-mm grenade launcher in his hotel room. Police also found heroin and methamphetamine. Police also found another shotgun, several handguns, high-capacity feeding devices, and ammunition in the residence where he had been squatting. The guns were all loaded and unsecured.

Police charged Rosonina with drug possession, 12 counts of unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device, 8 counts of improper storage of a firearm, and 8 counts of possession of a firearm without a gun license.

Rosonina is being held without bail.

