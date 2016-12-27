Fairhaven Police say nearly 30 cars broken into

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fairhaven are urging residents to lock their cars after a string of break-ins Monday night.

On the department’s Facebook page, police estimated that close to 30 cars suffered break-ins.

Police urged residents to call police if residents see anything suspicious or out of place and reminded residents to lock their cars, as most of the vehicles had been left unlocked.

Officers said the break-ins happened in the areas of Livesey Park and Scontincut Neck Road, but urged residents everywhere to heed the warnings as the break-ins weren’t confined to those areas.

