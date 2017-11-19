Fake grenade scare at Miami International Airport caused evacuation

MIAMI, FLORIDA (WHDH) –There was a scare at Miami International Airport Saturday night caused by what ended up being a fake grenade.

Officials said an employee found the fake grenade in an unattended bag inside of a restroom.

The area was evacuated and a bomb squad was called in.

It took crews about two hours to make sure the grenade was fake.

Passengers were allowed to return to the concourse shortly after the area was cleared.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)