Falchuk abandons independent party, joins Massachusetts Dems

BOSTON (AP) — Former gubernatorial candidate Evan Falchuk has given up on his quest to build an independent political party in Massachusetts and has joined the Democrats.

Falchuk founded the United Independent party and garnered just over 3 percent of the vote in the 2014 election for governor. But his party failed to gain traction and members accounted for less than 1 percent of the state’s registered voters in 2016, not enough to secure official party status in the 2018 state election.

Falchuk announced he’s joining the Democratic Party because “it’s time to pick sides.”

The Newton resident says he wants to help Democrats convince voters that they represent the voice of working people in America.

Falchuk was also a leading opponent of the failed effort to bring the 2024 Olympics to Boston.

