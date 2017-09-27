Fall brings record high temperatures to Mount Washington

(WHDH) — The calendar may read fall, but the temperatures have felt like summer across most of New England this week, including atop New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

Tuesday marked the third straight day of record heat on the mountain. Temperatures hit 67 degrees at the highest peak in the northeast, marking the warmest Sept. 26 on record, and falling just two degrees shy of the all-time record for September.

The mountain saw snow, frigid temps and hurricane force winds just a few week ago.

Forecasters expect temperatures on the mountain to fall into the 30s on Thursday.

