Fall River high school severely damaged after burst pipe spews thousands of gallons of water

Classes were canceled Wednesday at Durfee High School in Fall River after a water main break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing through the school.

Water could be seen pouring down the stairs around 3:30 a.m. at the high school as emergency crews worked to shut off the water and begin the cleanup.

The school sent a tweet at 4:30 a.m. announcing the water main break and canceling classes for students, faculty and staff.

ATTENTION: We have had an emergency water main break at Durfee High School. School will be canceled today 1/10/18 for Durfee H.S. students, faculty & staff ONLY…Again, Durfee High School will be closed today for students, faculty & staff. #staytuned for more info. @frps_durfee — Fall River Schools (@frpsinfo) January 10, 2018

According to the Fall River fire department, a pipe in the building’s science wing burst, affecting all floors of the school. It’s estimated that around 50,000 gallons of water spilled, triggering a massive cleanup effort.

“We had about 3-4 inches of water on the third and fourth floors,” Superintendent Matthew Malone said. “We had about four feet welled up in the stairways.”

Crews were able to release the water, but it was decided that calling off school was the only choice.

“We have teachers that have list materials, we lost files, we have computers that have been ruined,” Malone said.

Malone says the recent spell of cold weather is not to blame for the burst pipe, but rather the age of the building.

“Quite frankly, this building is the worst designed high school in America,” Malone said.

About 18 classrooms and six office areas were severely damaged. The school says it will continue to keep students and staff updated as the situation continues.

The incident is the latest in a tough week for Fall River schools. On Monday, an elementary school had to cancel classes due to frozen pipes, while other schools were forced to open on a two-hour delay.

Malone believes classes will be in session on Thursday.

