Fall River hit-and-run involving tractor trailer leaves one with serious injuries

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities said a hit-and-run involving a tractor trailer in Fall River left a woman with serious injuries on Saturday.

Police said the tractor trailer ran a red light and slammed into the woman’s car.

Witnesses confirmed the tractor trailer driver fled after the crash. A few people on motorcycles began chasing him.

Police were able to catch up with the tractor trailer and arrest the driver.

Charges against the driver are pending.

There is no word on the current condition of the woman.

No names have been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.

