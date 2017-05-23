Fall River man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A Fall River man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend, police said.

Scott Rego, 26, of Linden Street, is accused of murdering Kristina Reis, 36, on the porch of their home Monday night.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said officers responded to the home around 9 p.m. and found Reis bleeding from an apparent stab wound. She was taken to Charlton Memorial Hosptial, where she later died.

Rego suffered a stab wound to the chest during the alleged killing, according to police, and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is not known.

Officials said Rego will first be arraigned in Providence as a fugitive from justice prior to being returned to Massachusetts to be arraigned on a murder charge in Fall River District Court.

A homicide investigation is underway.

