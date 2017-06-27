Fall River man rescues dogs from house fire

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Smoke and flames did not stop a brave Fall River man from running inside a house fire to save his two dogs.

The man says he saw smoke coming from the third story window of the home. He ran inside and grabbed his dogs just before the smoke turned into a full fire.

“By the time I got the dogs, came out and my wife came back,” said Brian Monty, “big burst of flames came out of the window.”

Firefighters were also able to rescue another dog trapped inside the triple-decker home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt.

