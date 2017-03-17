Fall River officers cleared of charges after man’s death

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - There are new details in the case against Fall River Police officers after a man died in their custody.

They have been cleared of all charges.

The DA says an autopsy shows the actions of the police officers did not cause the man’s death.

Last May, Fall River Police tased a 48-year-old man after he reportedly interfered with an arrest.

After being tased, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

