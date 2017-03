FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Fall River Police are looking to identify the suspect from the photos above.

They say he is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant Saturday night.

Officials say he wore a black cloth or ski mask to hide his face and was armed with a gun.

