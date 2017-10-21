Fall River Police searching for suspect accused of robbing 7/11 store with hammer

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Fall River Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a 7/11 convenience store with a hammer.

Police said the robbery happened at the 7/11 located at 1040 North Main Street around 3:36 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect showed the store clerk the hammer, threatened to use it and demanded the money from the register.

Officials said the clerk then handed over the money.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, possibly in his 20’s, with a thin build. He was wearing jeans, a red t-shirt with white sleeves and a dark hat.

The suspect also had facial hair and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

