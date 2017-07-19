Fall River teacher accused of inappropriately touching girls at Providence mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A special education teacher working in the Fall River Public Schools system was arrested on charges that he grabbed and molested several underage girls at the Providence Place Mall.

Police say that Matthew Labriola, 35 of Plainville, was intentionally bumping into girls between the ages of 12 and 14 and grabbing their breasts and shoulders on July 12.

The girls reported the incidents to mall security, who later noticed and apprehended Labriola.

He was arraigned in Wrentham District Court last week.

Labriola is a special education teacher at James Madison Morton Middle School, where he was hired in 2015. According to a statement from the school district, Labriola is currently on administrative leave.

