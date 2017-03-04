SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) – A fallen firefighter was remembered in South Boston on Saturday. Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh were joined by members of the Department of Conservation and Recreation to rededicate the newly renovated Murphy Skating Rink.

The Southie rink was named in honor of former Boston Firefighter Francis Murphy, who died in the line of duty in 1964.

The renovations took 18 months to complete and cost more than $5 million.

The rink received several upgrades including improvements to the locker rooms, lobby and concession areas, along with the placement of a new scoreboard emblazoned with Murphy’s name.

The Murphy rink has been a staple of the South Boston neighborhood and has served generations of young hockey players in its 50 years of existence.

Some of Murphy’s relatives attended the event, including his nephew who said his family is thrilled that his uncle continues to be remembered in such a wonderful way.

