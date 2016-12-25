FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The Falmouth High School community continues to mourn the loss of two beloved students.

School officials released a statement on Sunday saying all athletic contests and games are canceled through the end of the month.

This comes after star-athletes, Owen Higgins and James Lavin, were killed in a tragic car crash on Thursday.

Higgins and Lavin played ice hockey, and helped lead their football team to the state championship.

Their coaches say the two were best friends, and practically “joined at the hip.”

Police say the high school seniors had just left ice hockey practice when their car went off the road and into the woods.

Their fellow students and teammates placed flowers, medals and other memorabilia on the football field and crash site.

