Falmouth H.S. hosts 1st hockey game since crash that killed 2 players

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Falmouth High School’s hockey team hosted its first home game Wednesday since two players were killed in a car crash.

Owen Higgins and James Lavin, both 17, died in the crash just before Christmas. The best friends were on their way home from hockey practice when their car lost control and crashed into a tree. Their funerals were held last week and they were laid to rest next to each other.

Before Wednesday’s game, their teammates skated out, carrying their jerseys. A moment of silence was also held.

“We’re forever changed by these events but I hope tonight you can find some peace and some hope,” said Falmouth Hockey Coach Paul Moore before the game. “And just maybe our broken hearts will get filled a little bit tonight.”

Falmouth won the game, 5-0.

