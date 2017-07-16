Falmouth Police say an overdose led to serious rollover crash

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Flamouth Police say an overdose led to a serious roll-over crash on Saturday.

Authorities say the driver was found unconscious and was given several doses of Narcan before being taken to the hospital.

The crash brought down power lines and caused gas to leak all over the road.

There is no update on that driver at this time.

No names have been released.

