A search of a Falmouth home led to the seizure of multiple guns and hundreds of magazines.

Investigators said they found more than 550 rounds of ammunition and four high capacity magazines in the home on Pitch Pine Lane just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the owner of that home is not licensed to have any of the guns, ammunition or magazines.

Police are looking for the homeowner who they say owns the items.

Jeffrey Sylvia is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with short gray-black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)