Falmouth police seek missing 16-year-old girl

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Ashlea Chave, 16, was last seen Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

Chave is said to be 5 feet 6 inches and 110 pounds. She is said to have blue eyes and burgundy hair. She was last seen wearing a long brown coat with fur.

No additional details are available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

