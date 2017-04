A stampede of people rushed out of Penn Station on Friday after there were false reports of an armed man inside.

Witnesses said they heard a loud noise, which sounded like a gun, but officials said the noise was just a trash compactor.

Witnesses also said they saw Amtrak Police did Taser and detain an unruly man.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)