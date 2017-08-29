Famed pastor Joel Osteen to open megachurch to Harvey victims after criticism

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Houston’s Lakewood Church will open to storm evacuees on Tuesday following heavy criticism of its pastor Joel Osteen.

A spokesman for the megachurch said the building can shelter several hundred people and will also serve as a donation center.

The church came under fire for allegedly closing its doors to people in need. Church officials posted on social media that it was inacessible because of flooding, and pointed people to other shelters.

Some people took that as a sign that they were not welcome and others said the streets around the church were passable, but Osteen denied that the church closed its doors, saying Lakewood has never done so.

