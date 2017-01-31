Families affected by Sept. 11 speak out against Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some families of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

In announcing the temporary ban last week, Trump referenced the Sept. 2001 attacks and said the measure was about national security.

But a group of those whose loved ones were killed say the ban, which also bars refugees, is wrong.

Terry McGovern, whose mother was killed at the World Trade Center, says she’s “sickened” by Trump’s reference of Sept. 11 and is tired of what she calls the “exploitation” of that day.

Other Sept. 11 families support the ban. Debra Burlingame, who lost her brother, says she thinks it’s smart to have scrutiny of anyone who wants to come to the U.S.

