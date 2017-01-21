BOSTON (WHDH) - Women, men and their families were among those protesting on the Boston Common.

The massive crowds didn’t deter parents from bringing their children to the Women’s March in Boston.

The Boston Women’s March was turned into a teachable moment for many parents.

Organizers say they’re marching in solidarity with communities that have been affected by hate; that includes women, immigrants, people of color, people with disabilities and those standing up for gay rights.

“I think it’s important for us to be here and out and be an openly queer family showing that we have rights and we’re going to defend them, and that’s important to us,” said Caitlin DeAngelis, a Cambridge resident.

Seeing people from all walks of life resonated with marchers looking for a place to come together.

Many parents say they came to the march well prepared with snacks and patience.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)