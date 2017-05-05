Families grieve after 3 lost in Lynnway Auto Auction crash

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - 36-year-old Leezandra Aponte’s boyfriend had planned to ask for her hand in marriage. But the dreams of a life together were shattered on Wednesday when Aponte was hit and killed by the driver of an out of control Jeep.

“She was the best thing that ever happened in my life,”said Aponte’s boyfriend. “She made me a better man. I lost my soulmate. Right now I am empty without her.”

Aponte leaves behind three children.

In their grief, the family came to the Lynnway Auto Auction, where Aponte was on her first day of work, to leave flowers.

Two others, from Rhode Island, were killed in the tragic accident.

A man and 48-year-old Brenda Lopez.

Lopez’s son spoke out after her death,

“She always had a positive outlook on things,” said Lopez’s son.

The tragedy occurred when an employee, a man in his 70’s, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee past people as they made their bids. Investigators say the employee suddenly accelerated and swerved into the crowd.

The Lynnway Auto Auction said they will make changes and install barriers to keep the drivers of vehicles from veering out of their lanes.

The Jeep involved in the crash is being combed over by state police as detectives try to figure out what went wrong.

