Families of those on Malaysia flight 370 raising money for search effort

It has been three years since Flight 370 with Malaysia Airlines vanished but families aren’t giving up the search.

They are launching an international campaign, to raise money to continue the effort.

Searchers spent millions of dollars, scouring tens of thousands of square miles, using top of the line equipment but have not been able to locate the plane.

The Malaysia flight left Kuala Lumpur for Beijing in 2014 and suddenly vanished over the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board.

