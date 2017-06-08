Families rush to safety after fire breaks out at Lowell apartment

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lowell apartment building went up in flames Thursday, sending families scrambling for safety, including a 14-year-old girl who rescued her 9-year-old brother.

The fire started in a third-floor apartment in the building on Hildreth Street. Keila Goes said she and her brother were in their second-floor apartment when she heard the fire alarm go off next to her door. Keila said she called her mother, who had gone out to the supermarket.

“She was like, ‘Get out of the house, take your brother and get out.’ I did what she told me,” said Keila.

Keila and her brother escaped their apartment safely. No one else in the building was injured.

In total, families in 12 units were displaced before of the fire. The cause is under investigation but witnesses said they heard a loud pop, possibly from a window unit air conditioner.

