Family attacked by wild monkeys at state park

(WHDH) — A family in Florida was attacked by a group of monkeys during a recent visit to a state park and it was all caught on camera.

The wild attack happened last week while the family was visiting Silver Springs State Park in Ocala.

A video posted to YouTube first showed the “Rhesus” monkeys just sitting around, but then they suddenly grew angry. They started to hiss and growl before chasing after the family.

“And all of a sudden with our backs turned, four, I assume big males, kind of charged us and surrounded us and were grunting and hissing,” Susie Ramsey told WFTS.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

The parks website lists many animals that live in the park, but it does not mention monkeys.

“There should be a sign that says these wild monkeys are here and you should take precaution,” Ramsey said.

The monkeys have sharp fangs and are capable of causing serious injury.

