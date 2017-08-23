Family believes Connecticut sailor among 10 missing

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Family members of a U.S. sailor from Connecticut say they believe he is among 10 sailors who are missing since a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asia.

The family of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Petty Officer Dustin Doyon, of Suffield, released a statement on Tuesday.

Family members say they’re still awaiting word from the Navy, and that they “appreciate the courageous work of the crew” following the collision and the ongoing rescue efforts.

The USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore on Monday.

Adm. Scott Swift says some bodies have been found in a flooded compartment of the warship. No other details have been released.

