Family cuts 20 foot tree to go through roof of home

Beaverton, Oregon (CNN) — One father and son duo took their Christmas tree decorating to new heights this year.

It took six people to get the tree back to their home because it is 20 feet tall.

The family cut it to make it look like it is going through the roof of their house.

“I was just standing out here and I just looked up and I was like, what if the tree went though the roof,” said Aidan Walters. “We have a one story house and it would look pretty cool if it just seemed to bust through the roof and stuff. We watch Christmas vacation a lot and it’s kind of an inspiration with how big their tree is.”

The tree cost just $40 and has now been shared over 42,000 times on Twitter.

