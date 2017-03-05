Family displaced after Quincy home goes up in flames

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews battled fierce flames in Quincy Sunday.

The fire was at a home at 53 Circuit Street and began around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The Red Cross said they are helping four people who lived in that home.

All four people made it out of the house and one was taken to the hospital. Details on that persons’ injuries have not yet been released.

6 firefighters were also injured after slipping and sliding on ice.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the back of the home and it was concentrated there and in the basement.

They are still investigating the cause of the fire. But they said two space heaters with extension cords being used in the basement are something they are looking into as a cause.

