Family dog shot by hunter in Truro

TRURO, MA (WHDH) - Police say a dog who was shot by a hunter in Truro is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call on Friday from a resident who said his dog had been shot by a hunter in a wooded area near the Pine Grove Cemetery. The area borders Cape Cod National Seashore, where hunting is allowed.

At the scene, officers found two Weimaraner dogs in the owner’s vehicle, one of which had a gunshot wound to his right leg. The dog was taken to Eastham Veterinary Clinic and later taken to Weymouth VCA Veterinary Hospital.

The dog owner was wearing a camouflage jacket and walking his two dogs off-leash. The man said his dogs were running through the woods when he heard a gunshot and a yelp, and both dogs ran back to him.

The man yelled for the hunter to come out of the woods, and he did. That man, a Forestdale resident, said he thought the dogs were deer running through the woods. Neither dog was wearing an orange vest or bandana.

The hunter, who is licensed, is cooperating, according to police.

In a subsequent update, officers said the dog, Henry, is expected to make a full recovery.

Truro Police are still investigating the incident with the assistance of the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Officials warn anyone walking in wooded areas to wear blaze orange to minimize your chances of being mistaken for animals. Pets should wear the color as well.

