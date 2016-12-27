BROCKTON (WHDH) - BROCKTON (WHDH) – Brockton Firefighters responded to a house fire on West Street overnight on Tuesday.

Flames erupted on the front porch of a single-family house, spreading smoke to the entire front of the home, basement, first floor and attic.

The Brockton Fire Department said two adults and two children under the age of three were evacuated and taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution after inhaling heavy smoke. The family is expected to be OK.

Firefighters feared heavy winds would blow flames to nearby structures, but contained the fire to the one home.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)