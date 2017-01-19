Family establishes memorial fund to honor Officer Sean Collier

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of the MIT police officer killed by the Boston Marathon bombers established a new memorial fund in his honor.

The first fundraiser for the Sean A. Collier Memorial Fund was held Wednesday at the Cask N Flagon by Fenway Park. The fund will invest in causes that seek to have a better understanding between law enforcement and young people.

“I think, really, it’s just a tribute to Sean about how he chose to live his life,” said Sean’s older sister, Jennifer Lemmerman.

Dave Wedge, one of the authors of “Boston Strong: A City’s Triumph Over Tragedy,” said Collier cared deeply about helping others. Wedge shared a story about Collier letting a homeless man sleep on MIT’s campus overnight because he did like not removing homeless people from campus.

“He said, ‘Listen, I’m going to let you sleep downstairs by the boiler but I need you out of there by 5 a.m.’ And that’s the kind of guy he was,” said Wedge.

“We heard about this incredibly charitable young man who, at 26 years old, was so accomplished in so many ways that we didn’t even know about,” said Wedge’s co-author, Casey Sherman.

Part of the proceeds from Wednesday’s fundraiser will go to Collier Strong, a group of runners taking part in this year’s Boston Marathon.

