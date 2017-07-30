BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends and family of the 7-year-old Kyzr Willis gathered Sunday, one year after the little boy accidentally drowned at Carson Beach in South Boston.

Willis disappeared from the Curly Community Center a city-run summer day camp in July 2016. There was a massive search for several hours. His body was discovered in the water off Carson Beach.

Kids at the summer drop in camp were swimming at the beach that day. After they were called out of the water, investigators believed Willis slipped away and went back in. Lifeguards said the rising tides later that afternoon would have made it more difficult to swim.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh stopped by Sunday to show the family his support. He said the city is doing everything it can to prevent this from happening again.

Willis’ parents said they are upset that more regulations were not in place last summer, but they wanted Sunday to be about him.

