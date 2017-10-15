SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Family and friends gathered to show support for little Devin Suau.

Dozens of people came together Sunday for a prayer service in Southborough after his family announced he had recently been placed in intensive care.

The 6-year-old whose #WhyNotDevin received worldwide attention is battling an aggressive form of pediatric cancer.

Boston Red Sox outfielder, Jackie Bradley Junior, visited Devin in the hospital on Saturday. Devin’s mom posted a photo of the two on social media thanking him for visiting their “little superhero.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)