CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Family and friends of a teacher who died in a tragic accident on a Boston highway launched a foundation to honor her memory and continue the work she was passionate about.

More than a year after the tragic death of Caitlin Clavette, 35, her family and friends honored her legacy at a fundraiser in Cambridge.

One of Caitlin’s favorite pastimes, bowling, brought her friends and family back together on Sunday at Lanes and Games Bowling Alley.

Loved ones of the former teacher and triathlon athlete were thrilled with the turnout as they launched a memorial foundation.

Clavette was killed in February of 2016, when an airborne manhole cover crashed through her car. She was driving on the southeast expressway when a storm drain from the O’Neill tunnel, weighing more than 200 pounds, crashed through her Honda’s windshield. The manhole flew out the back window and landed on I-93 in the middle of morning rush hour.

The accident led to inspection of more than 900 Boston area covers and grates; no major issues were found.

Those close to Clavette knew something was wrong when she didn’t show up for work at a Milton Elementary School.

The Winchester native’s legacy as art teacher and athletic spitfire is being honored; her presence still being felt.

