NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Friends and family gathered in Newton Sunday to honor Martin Marro who was injured during the Manhattan terror attack.

Marro, a 30-year-old Newton resident, traveled to New York for a 30-year high school reunion with classmates from Argentina.

He suffered serious injuries during the Tuesday attack but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Eight people died when a man drove a truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan with five of the victims being Marro’s high school classmates.

About a dozen other people were hurt in the attack.

Friends of the victim said the attack brought their community together.

“It’s very important we have the community here together because when you do that, it actually puts a real face to what’s actually going on in the world,” said City Councilor James Cote. “When it hits home, I think it makes it more impactful, so that we take more action; we take more precaution.”

Police charged the man behind the attack with federal terrorism charges.

