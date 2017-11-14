SOUTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Family and friends will say goodbye to a 14-year-old killed in a West Brookfield crash during a Tuesday morning funeral.

The funeral for Jaclyn Desrosiers will take place at the Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish in Southbridge.

Two other teenagers also died in the crash after officials said their car left the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

All three of the victims were students at the Quaboag Regional Middle High School.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)