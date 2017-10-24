SUDBURY, MA (WHDH) - Family and friends will say their final farewell to 6-year-old Devin Suau at his funeral Tuesday.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday for the Framingham boy’s wake in Sudbury. Among those who attended included Devin’s Army, the name for those who followed his tough battle with rare brain cancer.

Devin’s story went viral when his parents started the #WhyNotDevin campaign to raise money for cancer research.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm’s Church in Sudbury.

