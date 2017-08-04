Family has questions after woman struck, killed by construction vehicle in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman crossing a street in Norwood Friday morning after stopping for a cup of coffee was struck and killed by a swing-around construction vehicle, police said.

The woman was crossing Broadway when she was struck at around 8:40 a.m. near the Central Street MBTA station. Police said the swing-around was being operated as part of the Guild Street bridge project when the fatal incident happened.

The woman was identified as Cheryl Ann McCarthy, 55, of Dedham. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator’s name will not be released.

“She was my closest and dearest friend,” mother Pat McCarthy said. “She was taken from me today and that’s something I will never get over.”

Police said the swing-around was being driven by a 10-year Keolis employee. They said it was an MBTA-owned piece of machinery.

McCarthy’s family said she had worked at Papa Gino’s for more than two decades and that she was beloved by all who knew her. They are hoping to find answers about what caused her sudden death.

“She was a good kid. She never hurt anyone,” her brother Kevin McCarthy said. “She had a heart of gold,” brother Chris McCarthy added.

State police, Transit police, and OSHA are investigating.

